Barreau de Paris : 1er tour des élections ordinales

Le bâtonnier Marie-Aimée Peyron et le vice-bâtonnier Basile Ader ont été élus dès le premier tour avec 4 554 voix.



Restent en lice pour le second tour :

Caroline de Puysegur et Barthélémy Lemiale (3 177 voix)

Sophie Andrieu et Julien Brochot (3 130 voix)

Clarisse Surin et Yassine Yakouti (2 387 voix)

Nathalie Ganier-Raymond et Stéphane Fertier (2 315 voix)

J.-Frédéric Naquet et Chloé Belloy (2 240 voix)

Thierry Schoen et Katia Merten Lentz (2 203 voix)

Joseph Breham et Noémie Saidi Cottier (2 016 voix)

Anna Salabi et Éric Deprez (1 513 voix)

Élise Racapé et Soliman Le Bigot (1 451 voix)

Sabine Arnauld et Ghislain Dadi (1 378 voix)

Patrick Arapian et Anne-Carine Jacoby (1 024 voix)

Djaafar Bensaoula et Sylvie Cazeneuve (416 voix)